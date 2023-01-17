Overview of Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD

Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Fischer works at Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.