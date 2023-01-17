See All Hand Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (74)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD

Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Fischer works at Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fischer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 888-4263
  2. 2
    Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center
    1801 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 234-8840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Ganglion Cyst

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528077229
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Harborview Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Wash Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
