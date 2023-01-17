Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD
Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (800) 888-4263
Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center1801 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 234-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Followup visit RE: joint replacement checking on my progress and next steps
About Dr. Thomas Fischer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Harborview Medical Center
- U Wash Affil Hosps
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Butler University
