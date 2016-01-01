Dr. Thomas Fisher Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fisher Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fisher Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2535 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 842-7117
Mercy Medical at Dearborn Station47 W Polk St Ste G1, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 922-3011
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Fisher Sr, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher Sr has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fisher Sr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.