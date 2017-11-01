Overview of Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Atlantic Pathology PA in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.