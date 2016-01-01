Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA.
Dr. Fitzgerald's Office Locations
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital - Fitchburg Campus275 Nichols Rd, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 343-5048
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1982688214
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Unversity Hospital
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
