Dr. Thomas Flaim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Flaim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
-
1
Certified Allergy Consultants PC8 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 434-1446
-
2
Certified Allergy Consultants PC92 East Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 886-7675
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He always takes his time. We have never felt that he is rushing us out the door. He speaks directly to my daughter, who has life threatening food allergies. He talks at a level that she understands and he makes her feel that her concerns and feelings are important.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932100757
- National Jewish Center A&I Rmed
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
