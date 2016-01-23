Overview

Dr. Thomas Flaim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Flaim works at Certified Allergy And Asthma Consultants in Albany, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.