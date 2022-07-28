Dr. Thomas Flanders, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Flanders, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Flanders, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Locations
Prince Creek Dental Care11890 Highway 707, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 702-6241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Flanders is friendly and thorough. I appreciate his old school experience. Always a pleasure to laugh with your dentist instead of being afraid.
About Dr. Thomas Flanders, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flanders accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flanders using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.