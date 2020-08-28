Overview of Dr. Thomas Fleeter, MD

Dr. Thomas Fleeter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centreville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Fleeter works at Town Center Orthopaedic Associates - Centerville in Centreville, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ACL Surgery and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.