Dr. Thomas Fleming, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (23)
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Fleming, MD is a Dermatologist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Dr. Fleming works at Northern Ohio Medical Specialists, LLC in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NOMS Dermatology
    2500 W Strub Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 502-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Firelands Regional Medical Center
  • Fisher-Titus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Impetigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Thomas Fleming, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588662142
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BALDWIN-WALLACE COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleming works at Northern Ohio Medical Specialists, LLC in Sandusky, OH. View the full address on Dr. Fleming’s profile.

    Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Impetigo, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

