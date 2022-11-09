Dr. Thomas Fliedner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fliedner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fliedner, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fliedner, MD
Dr. Thomas Fliedner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Fliedner's Office Locations
North TX Ob Gyn - Lewisville328 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-7557
North TX Ob Gyn - Flower Mound3424 Long Prairie Rd Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 436-7557
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Fliedner for over 10 years. He delivered my children when I was high risk in my 40's. He is kind and understanding. He takes time with you and never rushes. He is extremely smart but no question is too dumb. Cheryl, his nurse, is also a gem. I look forward to my appontments. I am now a patient of homone therapy. It has had a tremendous positive impact on my life. I have less anxiety, I sleep better, I have been able to lose weight, and have a stronger connection with my husband. It didn't happen overnight, but with a little effort, things that felt out of reach, now seem obtainable with a little effort.
About Dr. Thomas Fliedner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922016013
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center (Nettie)
- Parkland Meml Hospital University Tex Sw
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- East Carolina Univ
