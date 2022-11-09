Overview of Dr. Thomas Fliedner, MD

Dr. Thomas Fliedner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Fliedner works at North Texas Ob-Gyn Associates - Lewisville in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.