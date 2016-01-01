Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forlenza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD
Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Forlenza works at
Dr. Forlenza's Office Locations
Staten Island Nephrology PC1366 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-4949
Richmond University Medical Center1000 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 816-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnst Med Ctr
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- St Vincent's Hosp-Richmond
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine, Hematology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forlenza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forlenza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forlenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forlenza works at
Dr. Forlenza has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Lymphocytosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forlenza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forlenza speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Forlenza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forlenza.
