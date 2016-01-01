Dr. Fortune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Fortune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fortune, MD
Dr. Thomas Fortune, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Fortune works at
Dr. Fortune's Office Locations
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 335, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 898-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Fortune, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1134223274
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
