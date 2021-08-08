Overview

Dr. Thomas Frazier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisa, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Frazier works at Three Rivers Medical Group in Louisa, KY with other offices in Paintsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.