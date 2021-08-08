Dr. Thomas Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Frazier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Frazier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisa, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Three Rivers Medical Center.
Dr. Frazier works at
Locations
-
1
Three Rivers Medical Clinic32 Professional Park Dr, Louisa, KY 41230 Directions (606) 638-4656
-
2
Three Rivers Medical Clinic958 Broadway St, Paintsville, KY 41240 Directions (606) 789-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Three Rivers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frazier?
Best Doctor I have ever encountered, he listens to his patients, he ask Questions, he never rushes out and appears to genuinely care for his patients
About Dr. Thomas Frazier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205966256
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Louisville
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier works at
Dr. Frazier has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.