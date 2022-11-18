Dr. Thomas Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Freeman, MD
Dr. Thomas Freeman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience2 Tampa General Cir Fl 7, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0889
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
This was my second Cervical fusion. This operation was far more evolved so my regular neurosurgeon refereed me to Dr Freeman. The operation was in 2017, a 3 level fusion with rods and screws done from the back of my neck. I now have 5 levels fused. I still have pain and go to pain management, but the operation helped the arm weakness and burning pain in my arms. He is a great neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Thomas Freeman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1962421297
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.