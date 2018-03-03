Dr. Thomas Friberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Friberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Friberg, MD
Dr. Thomas Friberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
Dr. Friberg's Office Locations
Upp Dept of Ophthalmology203 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
gave me back my vision in my right eye. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Thomas Friberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary|Stanford Med Ctr
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Friberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.