Dr. Thomas Frimpong, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Bassett Medical Center and Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Frimpong's Office Locations
Pain Management Associates825 N Hillside St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 469-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Bassett Medical Center
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a serious spine injury from an auto accident for which I was referred to Dr. Frimpong. I was impressed with Dr. Frimpong's attention to detail, his concern for preserving my ability to function in my life, and his apparent knowledge and experience with similar injuries.
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
