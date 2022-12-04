Overview of Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM

Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.



Dr. Fusco works at Orthopaedic Associates - Niceville in Niceville, FL with other offices in Destin, FL and Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.