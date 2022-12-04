See All Podiatric Surgeons in Niceville, FL
Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.9 (87)
Map Pin Small Niceville, FL
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM

Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.

Dr. Fusco works at Orthopaedic Associates - Niceville in Niceville, FL with other offices in Destin, FL and Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fusco's Office Locations

    Niceville
    554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-2153
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Orthopedic Associates PA
    36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 863-2153
    Orthopedic Associates PA
    1034 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-2153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 04, 2022
    If I could rate Dr Fusco and Stasia as a 10-star review, they would be most deserving of that input. I have seen alot of doctors and nurses in my life, but NONE match the courtesy, the professionalism, the knowledge base and the concern shown for their patient as these two. I usually reserve inputting comments on review websites for doctors and staff to "hammer" their pitiful service... but I was VERY IMPRESSED with the fact that they didn't mind spending the time that was necessary to research my issues and how my background contributed to my condition. I can't say enough about how PERSONABLE both Dr Fusco and Stasia were. My appointment turned out to be a very successful visit. If you want the BEST that there is for medical treatment, then rush to make an appt with them. You WILL be pleased and won't be disappointed... I can guarantee that. BTW, I am a very critical and demanding patient... so if Dr Fusco and Stasia received accolades from me, that DEFINITELY goes a long way.
    Brian Solomon — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM
    About Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467687350
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Liberty University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Fusco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fusco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fusco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fusco has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fusco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Fusco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fusco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fusco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fusco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

