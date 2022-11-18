See All Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Thomas Gable, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (21)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Gable, MD

Dr. Thomas Gable, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Gable works at THOMAS W GABLE, MD in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gable's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas W Gable, MD
    3400 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 1045, Atlanta, GA 30326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 262-1045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2022
    I am heartbroken to learn of Dr. Gable’s passing. He was truly the most brilliant & compassionate doctor I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe he’s gone. I hope you are in the “no smoking” level of the “great beyond” Dr. Gable. I will miss you forever.
    E.B. — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Gable, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003823469
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • U.S. Navy Hospital-Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Gable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gable has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gable.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

