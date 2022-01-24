Dr. Thomas Ganz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ganz, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Ganz, MD
Dr. Thomas Ganz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.

Dr. Ganz's Office Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group1101 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 379-6363
-
2
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 376-6363
-
3
SSM Health Medical Group172 Professional Pkwy, Troy, MO 63379 Directions (636) 379-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a new patient about a week ago and it my experience all around was great! I have endometriosis and was really knowledgeable in more current treatment than most I’ve been to! He listened, didn’t rush me or make me feel silly for questions or concerns! I was seen quickly and everything went smoothly
About Dr. Thomas Ganz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1447696802
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ganz has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganz.
