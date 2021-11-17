Overview of Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD

Dr. Thomas Gardner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.