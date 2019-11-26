Dr. Thomas Garrity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Garrity, MD
Dr. Thomas Garrity, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Northwest ENT Associates7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 316, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 467-1285
Elk Grove Village Office800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 401, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 357-9486
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Garrity is the most honest & caring ENT a person ask for. He always explains every single thing that is wrong with me in terms that I can understand. He does everything he can to avoid having to do surgery on my sinuses before having to do so. Besides Dr Garrity his staff is wonderful. I would never trust another ENT unless Dr Garrity has referred me to.
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Garrity has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrity accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrity has seen patients for Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrity on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrity. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrity.
