Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (65)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD

Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center and Trousdale Medical Center.

Dr. Gautsch works at Southern Sports Medicine Institute, PLLC in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Portland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gautsch's Office Locations

    Southern Sports Medicine Institute
    570 HARTSVILLE PIKE, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 452-3320
    Portland Office
    121 Village Dr Ste 102, Portland, TN 37148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 325-1180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sumner Regional Medical Center
  • Trousdale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386677227
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Diplomate with Added Qualification in Sports Medicine, ABOS
    Internship
    • UCLA Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, San Diego--Bioengineering
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Gautsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gautsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gautsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gautsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gautsch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gautsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Gautsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gautsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gautsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gautsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

