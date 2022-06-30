Dr. Thomas Gehrig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gehrig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gehrig, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gehrig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.
Dr. Gehrig works at
Locations
-
1
500 Fontaine Clinic500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Duke Heart Center6301 Herndon Rd, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 681-5816
-
3
Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-8111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 4 1015 Spring Creek Pkwy Fl 1, Zion Crossroads, VA 22942 Directions (434) 243-9466
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gehrig?
He is the best.
About Dr. Thomas Gehrig, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770666935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gehrig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gehrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gehrig works at
Dr. Gehrig has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gehrig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gehrig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gehrig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gehrig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gehrig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.