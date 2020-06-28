Dr. Thomas George, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas George, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas George, DPM
Dr. Thomas George, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Briarwood, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. George's Office Locations
Family Podiatry Care, PC13876 Queens Blvd # 11, Briarwood, NY 11435 Directions (718) 850-6345
- 2 1327 Empire Central Dr Ste 107, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best podiatrist in Frisco, TX. He is very knowledgeable, caring and takes his time.
About Dr. Thomas George, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Malayalam, Russian and Spanish
- 1457334583
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York College of Medicine
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George speaks Malayalam, Russian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
