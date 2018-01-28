Dr. Thomas Geppert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geppert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Geppert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Geppert, MD
Dr. Thomas Geppert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
Dr. Geppert's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 350, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (214) 540-0700
Dr Richard Brooks2504 Ridge Rd Ste 101, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (214) 540-0700
Rheumatology Associates - Grapevine1643 Lancaster Dr Ste 202, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 540-0700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have often recommended Dr. Geppert.
About Dr. Thomas Geppert, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sw Med Sch
- University of Washington
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geppert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geppert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geppert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geppert has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geppert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Geppert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geppert.
