Dr. Thomas Gianaris, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Gianaris, MD
Dr. Thomas Gianaris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Gianaris works at
Dr. Gianaris' Office Locations
Tyler Neurosurgical Associates700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 850, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2441
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was completely knowledgeable and honest about my husband's medical trouble and how he could help. Told us evetything to expect. We liked him very much.
About Dr. Thomas Gianaris, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
