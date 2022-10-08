See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Germantown, TN
Dr. Thomas Giel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (69)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Giel, MD

Dr. Thomas Giel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Giel works at OrthoSouth in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Germantown Office
    2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
  2. 2
    Briarcrest Office
    6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southaven Office
    7580 Clarington Cv, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Kudos to Dr. Giel for the excellent diagnosis of tendonitis in my left ankle. Before I visited with Dr. Giel, I visited Appling Podiatry. He provided the "boot" to relieve the pain in my ankle without improvement. Dr. Giel referred me to the Foor and Ankle specialist. I am now in therapy to improve the tendons of my ankle.
    REBECCA GONZALEZ — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Giel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023234416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee, Campbell Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • David Lipscomb University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Giel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Giel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

