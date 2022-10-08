Overview of Dr. Thomas Giel, MD

Dr. Thomas Giel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Giel works at OrthoSouth in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.