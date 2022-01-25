See All Hand Surgeons in Rockledge, PA
Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD

Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Gillon works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Rockledge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gillon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    120 Huntingdon Pike Ste 100, Rockledge, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 25, 2022
    Wait times are great. Staff is very kind & friendly. Dr. Gillon genuinely cares about his patients. Very easy to get an appointment. Would highly recommend!!
    Stacie Ruehling — Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528234168
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Gillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillon works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Rockledge, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gillon’s profile.

    Dr. Gillon has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

