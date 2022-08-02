Dr. Thomas Gilmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gilmer, MD
Dr. Thomas Gilmer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO.
Aurora Internal Medicine Clinic, PC13111 E Briarwood Ave Ste 250, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 805-1800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- The Medical Center of Aurora
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr. Gilmer personally on multiple occasions and he also takes care of both of my elderly in-laws. They are challenging people to work with, and have complex medical situations due to having a number of overlapping medical conditions. He is great with them. He's patient, kind, respectful, and really listens and tries to help. He never rushes through an appointment and also remembers patients and their details from visit to visit.
- U Colo Affil Hosps
Dr. Gilmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmer.
