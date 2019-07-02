Overview of Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD

Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Gleason works at UPMC Cardiothoracic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.