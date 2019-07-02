Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD
Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Gleason's Office Locations
UPMC Cardiothoracic Surgery5200 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Look no further, Dr. Gleason is a very straight forward surgeon. He and his staff of physician assistants did an amazing job with my husband. My husband had an aortic aneurysm and Dr. Gleason went in and replaced his aorta and aortic valve. Some reviews express he has no bedside manner, in my opinion, the skills he brings to the table and the amazing outcomes, far outweigh bedside manner. If you need bedside manner, he is surrounded by an excellent team of physician assistants. I highly recommend this surgeon and I am grateful for his surgical abilities!
About Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University Va Med Center
- University of Virginia
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
