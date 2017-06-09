Overview of Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD

Dr. Thomas Gleason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Gleason works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Morton Grove, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.