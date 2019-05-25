Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD
Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Groton, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
Groton Medical Associates100 Boston Rd Ste E, Groton, MA 01450 Directions (978) 448-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Goodman for the first time today. He was friendly, knowledgeable, & attentive. After having been poo-pooed & blown off by other doctors, I finally feel validated that my pain is real. I’ve been suffering with arthritis in my hands for years and he was in awe that I’ve dealt with it for so long. Would absolutely recommend him to anyone suffering from arthritis pain.
About Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194702555
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.