Overview of Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD

Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Goodman works at Upstate Hematology Oncology, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.