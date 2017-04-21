Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD
Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Upstate Hematology Oncology2125 River Rd Ste 100, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 836-3030Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodman has a wonderful way about him that make his patients comfortable as soon as they meet him. As patients, we are always nervous about oncology appointments. Dr. Goodman is extremely knowledgeable, friendly and approachable. I look forward to ALL of my appointments. Somehow, I always leave his office feeling better with a smile on my face. If you're looking for that amazing doctor/patient experience...this is THE ONE!! Absolutely, a 5 STAR doctor!!! A+
About Dr. Thomas Goodman, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ Ri Hosp
- Brown University Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodman speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
