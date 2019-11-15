See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. Thomas Goodwin, DO

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Goodwin, DO is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Goodwin works at Bronson Sports Medicine Specialists in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bronson Orthopedic & Joint Specialists - Turwill Lane
    315 Turwill Ln, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 618-2676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital
  • Bronson Lakeview Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Diabetes
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Diabetes

Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Goodwin, DO

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568481448
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    • Metro Health Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
