Dr. Thomas Goodwin, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Goodwin, DO is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Bronson Orthopedic & Joint Specialists - Turwill Lane315 Turwill Ln, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Directions (855) 618-2676
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goodwin has been treating me for some time and I am not easy to treat medically. I completely trust this man and brought my entire family to him. He listens and takes time with you. He has NEVER looked down on me and to me that is important. Dr Goodwin knows not everybody reacts the same to each medicine and has never forced one on me I don't tolerate well. His nurse Jessica is also a treasure. Between them both I have always felt like a treasured family member. I will follow this doctor wherever he goes even if it means I have to pay cash.
About Dr. Thomas Goodwin, DO
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1568481448
Education & Certifications
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Metro Health Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
