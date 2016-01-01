See All Neurologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Thomas Grabowski, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Grabowski, MD

Dr. Thomas Grabowski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Grabowski works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Grabowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UW Medical Center - Montlake

Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Anterior Horn Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Myoclonus
Parkinsonism
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Thomas Grabowski, MD

    Neurology
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1033104252
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Grabowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grabowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grabowski works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Grabowski’s profile.

    Dr. Grabowski has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Grabowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

