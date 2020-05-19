Dr. Thomas Grace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Grace, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Grace, MD
Dr. Thomas Grace, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Grace's Office Locations
Thomas Grace MD8301 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 821-6663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Thomas Grace is the most caring, knowledgeable and professional Orthopedist anyone could hope to find. Careful assessment and treatment plans based on years of experience and a patient’s best interests are the hallmarks of Dr Grace’s care. Thank God for Dr Grace! - A registered nurse and grateful patient!
About Dr. Thomas Grace, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orth Rsch-Ed Fdn
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- U Tex Hosps
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Grace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Grace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grace.
