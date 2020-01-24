Dr. Thomas Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Graham, MD
Dr. Thomas Graham, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-9083Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131
Directions
(216) 444-6260
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1 Prestige Pl Ste 550, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (373) 848-7739
- 4 11955 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120 Directions (216) 363-2311
5
Nyu Medical Center530 1st Ave Ste 8U, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-0658
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Graham, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295799666
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
