Dr. Thomas Grahm, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Grahm, MD
Dr. Thomas Grahm, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Grahm works at
Dr. Grahm's Office Locations
Tyler Neurosurgical Associates700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 850, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2441
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great one of the best in Texas Dr. GRAHM has operated on my spine 3 different time 3 different locations on my spine. He has always been professional and easy to talk to. He will explain everything where you understand it. Not to mention a great staff in his office.
About Dr. Thomas Grahm, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568465474
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Va Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Grahm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grahm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grahm has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grahm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grahm speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grahm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grahm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.