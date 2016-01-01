Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Green, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Green, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.
Locations
Michael W. Lucarelli D.o. Inc.688 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-5193
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Green, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1366551202
Education & Certifications
- Memorial General Hospital
- John F Kennedy Meml Hosp
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
