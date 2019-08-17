Overview of Dr. Thomas Greenlee, MD

Dr. Thomas Greenlee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Greenlee works at Fayette Surgical Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.