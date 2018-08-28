Dr. Thomas Gribbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gribbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gribbin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Gribbin, MD
Dr. Thomas Gribbin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gribbin's Office Locations
- 1 250 Cherry St SE Ste 2200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 752-5600
-
2
Cancer & Hemtlgy Ctrs Wstrn MI145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 954-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gribbin?
Dr. Gribbin is the most sincere, caring, professional doctor I have ever been treated by. His time is your time with as much Q and A as necessary. He even personally called me on a Sunday morning to provide test results and diagnosis. Amazing. Tha’s all I can say.
About Dr. Thomas Gribbin, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639179286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gribbin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gribbin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gribbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gribbin has seen patients for Neutropenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gribbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gribbin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gribbin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gribbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gribbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.