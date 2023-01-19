Overview

Dr. Thomas Groeger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deadwood, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.



Dr. Groeger works at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic in Deadwood, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.