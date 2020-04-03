See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Grogan Jr works at Los Angeles Pediatric Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grogan Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Pediatric Orthopaedics
    11710 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-5441
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Brachial Plexus Palsy

Treatment frequency



Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2020
    Dr. Grogan has been the absolut BEST Orthopedic Doctor for over 30 years! Treating a skateboard injury broken arm for our 7 yr. old son... setting a broken femur with rods with screws, caused by an ice hockey accident to our 10 year old, with months in a hospital bed.. screw rods and the perfect Doctor secured a perfect recovery! Injections into my husband's knees, has allowed him to walk without difficulty and extreme pain! We love Dr. Grogan...and you will too! Let him be your personal Orthopedic Doctor for your young and old! He's the BEST!
    Diana — Apr 03, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134260110
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship Trauma Munich, West Germany
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCLA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School

