Overview of Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Grogan Jr works at Los Angeles Pediatric Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.