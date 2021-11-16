Overview of Dr. Thomas Grote, MD

Dr. Thomas Grote, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Ashe Memorial Hospital and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grote works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.