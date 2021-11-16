Dr. Thomas Grote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Grote, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Ashe Memorial Hospital and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7971
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Grote is caring, compassionate, very efficient and knowledgeable. He along with Christ and my other Md’s saved my life. I thank God for him.
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Ashe Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes Regional Medical Center
Dr. Grote has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grote has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grote speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grote.
