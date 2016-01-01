Overview of Dr. Thomas Grube, MD

Dr. Thomas Grube, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mandan, ND. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.



Dr. Grube works at Grube Retina Clinic in Mandan, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.