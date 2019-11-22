Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD
Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Gruber works at
Dr. Gruber's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery2603 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 2 Suite 402, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gruber repaired the crushed L5 vertebrae in 2018. I have no pain and have resumed most activities I did before my accident. I highly recommend Dr. Gruber. I am grateful to him.
About Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York At Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
