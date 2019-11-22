Overview of Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD

Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Gruber works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.