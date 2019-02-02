Dr. Thomas Grugle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grugle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Grugle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Accessible Home Healthcare of East Dallas10000 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 250-1340
Thomas A Grugle MD12830 Hillcrest Rd # D222, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (469) 250-1340Monday8:45am - 4:30pmTuesday8:45am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 3:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:45am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Grugle took over me as a patient just as one of the other Psychiatrists left practice. I've stayed with him because I like him and his style. Listen to him and ask the questions you need to. He will tell you what he things , but most importantly he is EXTREMELY EDUCATED AND WELL READ IN HIS FIELD.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Timberlawn Hosp
- Naval Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Dr. Grugle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grugle accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grugle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grugle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grugle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grugle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grugle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.