Dr. Thomas Guffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Guffin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Buckhead ENT1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-7654
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Guffin has a easy way of putting you at ease and establishing immediate trust level with you. His practice has moved to Buckead ENT, 1800 PEACHTREE STREET, SUITE 700. ATL.GA 30309/Office:404- 350-7966. He does perform balloon sinus procedure for severe sinus problems. You will feel informed and cared for. Joe Simpkins RN,CCM, Patient
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Emory University
- General Surgery
Dr. Guffin has seen patients for Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
