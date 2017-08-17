Overview of Dr. Thomas Guffin, MD

Dr. Thomas Guffin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Guffin works at Buckhead ENT in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.