Overview of Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM

Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Guglielmo works at OrthoConnecticut in New Milford, CT with other offices in Sharon, CT and Litchfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.