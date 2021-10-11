See All Podiatrists in New Milford, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small New Milford, CT
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM

Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.

Dr. Guglielmo works at OrthoConnecticut in New Milford, CT with other offices in Sharon, CT and Litchfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guglielmo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Orthopedic Associates PC
    131 Kent Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 354-8616
  2. 2
    Susan M Parisi MD LLC
    50 AMENIA RD, Sharon, CT 06069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 364-0134
  3. 3
    Smiles By Round
    338 Bantam Rd, Litchfield, CT 06759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 797-1500
  4. 4
    New England Psychiatric Associates LLC
    50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 354-8616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Sharon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2021
    My overall experience was great - I was taken in immediately and his assistance went over my heel pain - walked me over to the X-ray room and X-rays were taken. Dr Guglielmo came in reviewed my X-rays with me and explained the pain I was experiencing and how we can alleviate it. Took his time to discuss available treatments going forward and making certain I understood everything we discussed. The only issue I would recommend that his office improve - twice I requested appointments on his website with no call backs - when I finally called in for an appointment and reiterated that twice I tried to get an appointment online - I was told they don’t always get the notifications from the website.
    — Oct 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM
    About Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639103955
    Education & Certifications

    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guglielmo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guglielmo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guglielmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guglielmo has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guglielmo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guglielmo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guglielmo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guglielmo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guglielmo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

