Dr. Thomas Guzzardi, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (9)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Guzzardi, MD

Dr. Thomas Guzzardi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guzzardi's Office Locations

    60 Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2019
    I have been with Dr. Guzzardi for many years. Unfortunately, I moved to Florida 2 years ago due to arthritis and bone pain issues, but I return to this area just to see him from June through October. He is the best doctor I have ever had. He is very concerned, and thorough. I just wish he were in Florida, as the doctors down there are lacking in education. I see all my doctors upstate NY here as soon as I arrive.
    Christina Lindsay R.N. - Retired Senior — Sep 30, 2019
    Dr. Guzzardi's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Guzzardi

    About Dr. Thomas Guzzardi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1710952759
    Education & Certifications

    • Bellevue Hospital Center|Ny And Presby Hospital|Ny Med College|St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guzzardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guzzardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzzardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzzardi.

