Dr. Thomas Guzzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Guzzo, MD
Dr. Thomas Guzzo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Guzzo's Office Locations
Scheie Eye Institute of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8699
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2891
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Guzzo was fantastic. Him and his team took great care of me and the surgery and recovery have been great. Would recommend very highly.
About Dr. Thomas Guzzo, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
