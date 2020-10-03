Overview of Dr. Thomas Guzzo, MD

Dr. Thomas Guzzo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Guzzo works at Scheie Eye Institute of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.